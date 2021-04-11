Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Kura Oncology worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $21,229,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kura Oncology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

