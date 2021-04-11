Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,138 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.