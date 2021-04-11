Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 66,189 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

