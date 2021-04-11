Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $2,658,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 2,995.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Groupon by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,318 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

