Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.