Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

