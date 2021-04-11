China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.88 on Friday. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

