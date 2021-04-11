Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

