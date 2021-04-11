Christopher Pierce Sells 828 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

