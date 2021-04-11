CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,009 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

