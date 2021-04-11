CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,833 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

