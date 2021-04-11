Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

CHUY traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 236,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

