CIBC Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

