CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

