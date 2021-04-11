Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

