Cindicator Hits One Day Trading Volume of $715,824.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and $715,824.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

