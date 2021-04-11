Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,606 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.03 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.