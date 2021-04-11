Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.