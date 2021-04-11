Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

