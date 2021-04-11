Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

