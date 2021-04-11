Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 308.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bankshares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.