Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Critical Contrast

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadence Bancorporation and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86 Citigroup 1 7 17 0 2.64

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 31.72%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $73.34, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.70 $201.96 million $1.72 12.49 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.70 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.84

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33% Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Cadence Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

