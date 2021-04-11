Clarus Securities Raises Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Price Target to $4.75

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its target price hoisted by Clarus Securities from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKREF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

