Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CLH opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

