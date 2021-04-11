Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.44.

TSE:CCA opened at C$118.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$117.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

