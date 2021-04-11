Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

