Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

PSF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.