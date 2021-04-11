Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2,584.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

