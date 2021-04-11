Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.