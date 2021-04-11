CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 34955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

