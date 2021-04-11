Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 193.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 349.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 137,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.92 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.