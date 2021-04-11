Comparing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.83 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -33.13

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment -17.22% -43.76% -5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 4 0 2.80 Golden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Golden Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 10,900 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

