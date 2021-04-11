Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

