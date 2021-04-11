Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

