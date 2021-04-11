ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $63.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

COP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $8,432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,962,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $64,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

