ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

