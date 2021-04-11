Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Gap Up to $22.81

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $23.30. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

