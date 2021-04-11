Contrasting Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlas Copco pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Copco and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 2 6 2 1 2.18 Unicharm 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and Unicharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.98 billion 7.23 $1.75 billion $1.44 45.38 Unicharm $6.55 billion 3.79 $424.28 million $0.14 59.71

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. Atlas Copco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 14.71% 26.53% 12.69% Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Unicharm on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce rivets, adhesives, and flow drill fasteners for the motor vehicle industry; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; and material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

