Contrasting Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00% Navios Maritime Acquisition 11.16% 14.93% 3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 2.57 $131.25 million $9.17 6.13 Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.24 -$65.44 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danaos and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $44.42, indicating a potential downside of 20.97%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Danaos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaos beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

