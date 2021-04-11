Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Cielo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.73 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Cielo $2.76 billion 0.69 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Cielo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $154.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

Cielo beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

