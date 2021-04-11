Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

