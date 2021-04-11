Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

