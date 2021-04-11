Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.52

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $129.74 million and $173.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.