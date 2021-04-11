Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.29 and a one year high of C$6.50.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

