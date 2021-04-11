Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

NYSE KOR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.