Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.75. Cosan shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

