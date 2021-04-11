Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.75. Cosan shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
