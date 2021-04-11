Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

