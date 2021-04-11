Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,345 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RUTH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a PE ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

