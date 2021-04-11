Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,458 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of American Public Education worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

