Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,332 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vedanta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

VEDL stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

